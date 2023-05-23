NA endorses decision to try rioters under Army Act

ISLAMABAD - Terming May9 ‘Shame­less incidents’, the Na­tional Assembly on Monday passed a res­olution expressing sol­idarity with Armed Forces in the wake of attacks on martyrs’ monuments and de­fence installations al­most across the coun­try following Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest in a corruption case earlier this month.

The resolution, moved by Defence Min­ister Khawaja Muham­mad Asif, backed the civil-military leader­ship's decision to try rioters under relevant laws of the country in­cluding the Pakistan Army Act.

The resolution de­manded that these individuals be dealt with under the provisions of the Pakistan Army Act, Anti-Ter­rorism Act, and Combined Penal Code.

It said the lower house of parliament “vehement­ly condemned the shocking, brazen, heart-wrench­ing and shameless incidents which took place in certain parts of the country on the 9th May 2023”.

The house also expressed its full faith in and com­plete solidarity and support for the Armed Forces of Pakistan. The text of the resolution underscored the need for all May 9 cases to be conducted in ac­cordance with existing laws.

It highlighted the alarming events that occurred following the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan, call­ing for action to be taken against the elements in­volved in acts of vandalism, as well as their aides and helpers.

The resolution acknowledged that the events of May 9 had a detrimental impact on Pakistan’s in­ternational image. It expressed the National As­sembly’s unwavering solidarity with the armed forces in the face of these challenges.

Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, speaking on May 9 incidents, said PTI’s Chairman Imran Khan has yet not properly condemned the May 9 incident in any of his statements. He said the cases of May 9 attacks will be conducted will be conducted under the Army Act and Anti-Ter­rorism Act.

Minister warned of the possibility of further ar­rests and preparations for legal proceedings.

About Imran Khan’s claim of being unaware of outside events during his imprisonment, he ques­tioned about the availability of telephone facili­ties. He expressed concern over damaging of na­tional identity and questioned the identity of those responsible for inciting the attacks. “Imran claims that agency persons involved in the arson on May 9. What to talk about her two sisters, MehmoodUl Rashid, Yasmeen Rashid are other PTI members in­citing the public,” he said, adding that they had suf­fered gallows and jails but never tried run like the PTI member was seen running after seeing police.