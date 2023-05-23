NA endorses decision to try rioters under Army Act

ISLAMABAD - Terming May9 ‘Shameless incidents’, the National Assembly on Monday passed a resolution expressing solidarity with Armed Forces in the wake of attacks on martyrs’ monuments and defence installations almost across the country following Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest in a corruption case earlier this month.
The resolution, moved by Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, backed the civil-military leadership's decision to try rioters under relevant laws of the country including the Pakistan Army Act.
The resolution demanded that these individuals be dealt with under the provisions of the Pakistan Army Act, Anti-Terrorism Act, and Combined Penal Code.
It said the lower house of parliament “vehemently condemned the shocking, brazen, heart-wrenching and shameless incidents which took place in certain parts of the country on the 9th May 2023”.
The house also expressed its full faith in and complete solidarity and support for the Armed Forces of Pakistan. The text of the resolution underscored the need for all May 9 cases to be conducted in accordance with existing laws.
It highlighted the alarming events that occurred following the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan, calling for action to be taken against the elements involved in acts of vandalism, as well as their aides and helpers.
The resolution acknowledged that the events of May 9 had a detrimental impact on Pakistan’s international image. It expressed the National Assembly’s unwavering solidarity with the armed forces in the face of these challenges.
Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, speaking on May 9 incidents, said PTI’s Chairman Imran Khan has yet not properly condemned the May 9 incident in any of his statements. He said the cases of May 9 attacks will be conducted will be conducted under the Army Act and Anti-Terrorism Act.
Minister warned of the possibility of further arrests and preparations for legal proceedings.
About Imran Khan’s claim of being unaware of outside events during his imprisonment, he questioned about the availability of telephone facilities. He expressed concern over damaging of national identity and questioned the identity of those responsible for inciting the attacks. “Imran claims that agency persons involved in the arson on May 9. What to talk about her two sisters, MehmoodUl Rashid, Yasmeen Rashid are other PTI members inciting the public,” he said, adding that they had suffered gallows and jails but never tried run like the PTI member was seen running after seeing police.