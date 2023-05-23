NAB again summons ex- CM Punjab Usman Buzdar on May 24

LAHORE - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore once again summoned Former Punjab Chief Minis­ter Usman Buzdar on May 24 in assets beyond mean case. According to details, the NAB has sought answers to 30 questions from former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader. Despite receiving two pre­vious summons, the former Chief Minister did not appear before the NAB office. Usman Buzdar has obtained interim bail from the Accountability Court, which provides him with temporary relief from potential arrest or deten­tion during the proceedings. Earlier in the day, Anti-cor­ruption court dismissed in­terim bail granted to former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Usman Buzdar over a no-show. The interim bail was scrapped by an anti-cor­ruption judge as the former chief minister did not show up before the court. Usman Buzdar is accused of con­structing an ‘illegal’ bus stand on the government’s land in Muzaffargarh. Usman Buzdar has been summoned by Na­tional Accountability Bureau (NAB) for the probe and was asked to submit answers to a 30-point questionnaire but he also skipped the summons of the graft-buster body.