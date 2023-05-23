Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Nation comes together to honour martyrs: Solidarity Day Convention tomorrow

Web Desk
6:01 PM | May 23, 2023
In a gesture of reverence and gratitude towards the nation's fallen heroes, the government has announced its decision to hold the Martyrs Solidarity Day convention tomorrow (Wednesday). 

The event, to be hosted at the convention centre, will serve as a platform for paying homage to the martyrs from the armed forces, police, and other security personnel. Families of the martyrs from across the country will participate in the programme, joining together to commemorate their loved ones' sacrifices. 

The highlight of the convention will be a keynote address by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who will express his heartfelt appreciation for the martyrs' unwavering commitment and sacrifice in the line of duty.

Prominent federal ministers, members of civil society, and ambassadors from various countries will also attend the convention, demonstrating their solidarity with the nation's fallen heroes.

During the Martyrs' Solidarity Day Convention, speakers will shed light on the tragic events of May 9, emphasising the significance of honoring those who laid down their lives for the country.

Furthermore, special videos capturing the incidents of 9/5 violence will be screened, serving as a stark reminder of the sacrifices made by the brave men and women who gave their lives for a safer and more secure Pakistan.

The Martyrs Solidarity Day serves as a poignant reminder of the selflessness and bravery exhibited by the nation's martyrs. It is a solemn occasion that unites the people in acknowledging and honoring the heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice to defend their homeland. 

