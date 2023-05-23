Tuesday, May 23, 2023
National Games Basketball competitions due from today

STAFF REPORT
May 23, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Pakistan Army will compete against Punjab in the first match of the 34th National Games Basketball event starting from today (Tuesday) at PSB Hall, Ayub Sports Complex Quetta. “Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) has finalised all the arrangements to conduct successful five-day men and women events under the umbrella of POA,” said a PBBF official. He said eight teams including Army, Navy, Sindh Punjab, PAF, Wapda, Balochistan and KP are divided in two groups. He said the first match will be played between Army and Punjab while Navy and Sindh, PAF and Balochistan, Wapda and KP will compete against each other in the first round of the games. He said that Army, Wapda, HEC and Balochistan are participating in basketball women’s category of the Games, starting from May 23.

