Next elections to be held as per 2017 census: ECP

JAVAID UR RAHMAN
May 23, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD    -    The Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] yesterday declared the next national elections will be based on the population census of 2017.

The electoral watchdog has taken this decision due to a delay in the is­suance of final results of the new dig­ital census, conducted recently in the country. The ECP has completed the delimitation of constituencies and voter lists for the general elections.

The polls will be held on the delimi­tation undertaken on August 5, 2022. The Commission has completed the preparations for the voter lists and delimitation of constituencies, ac­cording to the ECP’s decision.

As per the estimated figures carried out by the Commission, around 125 million voters will exercise their right to vote in the general polls. The up­coming polls will be held on 266 gen­eral seats of the National Assembly.

In the upcoming polls, the polling will be held on 297 Punjab Assembly and 51 general seats of the Baloch­istan Assembly, as well as 130 gener­al seats of Sindh Assembly and 115 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It may be mentioned here that the Commission had earlier issued let­ters to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the Ministry of Housing and the Bureau of Statistics.

