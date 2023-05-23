Next elections to be held as per 2017 census: ECP

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] yesterday declared the next national elections will be based on the population census of 2017.
The electoral watchdog has taken this decision due to a delay in the issuance of final results of the new digital census, conducted recently in the country. The ECP has completed the delimitation of constituencies and voter lists for the general elections.
The polls will be held on the delimitation undertaken on August 5, 2022. The Commission has completed the preparations for the voter lists and delimitation of constituencies, according to the ECP’s decision.
As per the estimated figures carried out by the Commission, around 125 million voters will exercise their right to vote in the general polls. The upcoming polls will be held on 266 general seats of the National Assembly.
In the upcoming polls, the polling will be held on 297 Punjab Assembly and 51 general seats of the Balochistan Assembly, as well as 130 general seats of Sindh Assembly and 115 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
It may be mentioned here that the Commission had earlier issued letters to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the Ministry of Housing and the Bureau of Statistics.