Pak diplomatic victory as India isolated on G20 meeting in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has won a diplomatic victo­ry as India has hosted the Group of 20 (G20) tourism meeting in Occu­pied Kashmir amid high security.

Influential regional countries in­cluding China, Turkey and Sau­di Arabia have skipped the event in the internationally accepted disput­ed territory. Russia, the UK and the US are participating in the three-day event in Kashmir.

As the meeting in Srinagar start­ed, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Jammu and Kash­mir issue is and will remain corner­stone of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

Addressing the AJK Legislative As­sembly in Muzaffarabad, he said Pa­kistan will continue to lend unstinted moral, diplomatic, and political sup­port to the Kashmiri people until the realization of their right to self-deter­mination in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and world over observed complete shutdown against holding of G20 meeting in Srinagar by Nar­endra Modi government. The call for the shutdown was given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and sup­ported by other Hurriyat leaders and organizations.

Pakistani diplomats said that the snub by key regional countries was a reminder to India to resolve the Kash­mir issue under the UN resolutions.

“Close neighbours have skipped the event. This means they under­stand the importance of the Kash­mir issue,” said one diplomat.

He told The Nation that Pakistan’s campaign against the event in Sri­nagar was accepted by several coun­tries who even opted to participate in the controversial meeting.