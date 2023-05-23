Pak diplomatic victory as India isolated on G20 meeting in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has won a diplomatic victory as India has hosted the Group of 20 (G20) tourism meeting in Occupied Kashmir amid high security.
Influential regional countries including China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia have skipped the event in the internationally accepted disputed territory. Russia, the UK and the US are participating in the three-day event in Kashmir.
As the meeting in Srinagar started, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Jammu and Kashmir issue is and will remain cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy.
Addressing the AJK Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad, he said Pakistan will continue to lend unstinted moral, diplomatic, and political support to the Kashmiri people until the realization of their right to self-determination in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.
Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and world over observed complete shutdown against holding of G20 meeting in Srinagar by Narendra Modi government. The call for the shutdown was given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by other Hurriyat leaders and organizations.
Pakistani diplomats said that the snub by key regional countries was a reminder to India to resolve the Kashmir issue under the UN resolutions.
“Close neighbours have skipped the event. This means they understand the importance of the Kashmir issue,” said one diplomat.
He told The Nation that Pakistan’s campaign against the event in Srinagar was accepted by several countries who even opted to participate in the controversial meeting.