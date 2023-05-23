Pak population stands at 249.57m, provisional data shows

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s population has increased by 20.17pc (cumulative annual growth rate of 3.36pc) from 207.68 million in 2017 to 249.57 million in the 7th population & housing census, the provisional census data reveals.

All services of 7th population and housing census, provided at province, district and tehsil level like monitor­ing dashboards and access of tablets for data entry were closed yesterday, said Chief Census Commissioner, Dr. Naeem uz Zafar while talking to me­dia here yesterday.

While sharing the provisional pop­ulation data collected under the 7th census Dr Naeem informed that the headcount of Pakistan has reached 24,95,66,743. As per the provisional data, the cumulative annual popula­tion growth was around 3.36 percent, however, the average annual increase will remain slightly above 3 percent during the last six years (2017-2023).

The final data of the census will be released later after incorporating the entire blocks.

As per the provisional data, the population of Punjab is 12,74,74,802 (aprox 51.07pc), Sindh has reached 5,79,31,907 (aprox 23.21pc), Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa 39823138 (aprox 15.95pc), Balochistan has reached 2,19,77,474 (aprox 8.80pc).

The population of Islamabad has reached 23,59,422, he informed.

It was further informed that 15th May was the last day for census field operations however, tablets access remained open for specified districts till 22nd May, 2023 for verification of leftover areas to ensure complete cov­erage as per decision of CMC.

As per directions of the Prime Min­ister of Pakistan, the verification pro­cess will be completed by the DCs/ACs till 30th May, 2023. They will get data manually regarding non-cover­age, if any, he maintained.

Non-coverage complaints at CSC by DCs/ACs and PBS Call Centers will be entertained subject to provi­sion NIC number and redressed till 30th May, 2023.

Retrieval of tablets at Census Support Center (CSC) will be com­menced from 24th May, 2023 after synchronization of the data, if any, it was informed.

The headcounts data of restricted areas and collective residences will be incorporated in the population counts of respective block. All Cen­sus District Officers will provide com­pletion certificate and payments to the census field staff will be made by DCs/ACs after provision of the com­pletion certificate.

The Demographers Committee will finalize its recommendations for con­sideration of CMC after analyzing cen­sus data by applying demographic techniques, he informed.

The respective governments have been urged to indicate appropriate time for field census operations in snow bound areas comprising of 129 blocks of AJK, 80 blocks of GB and 16 blocks of (Mansehra) KP.

The provincial governments have been requested to indicate appropri­ate time for census field operation for law and order affected 57 blocks of Rojhan, Punjab and 11 blocks of Ghot­ki, Sindh. The Government of KP has been requested to indicate appropri­ate time for census field operations in Kohistan after devising comprehen­sive strategy.

In comparison with 1998 census, the country’s population has grown by 88.56 percent, the official data re­veals. The total population as per 1998 census was 132.352 million.

According the census history of Pakistan, in 1951 the country’s population was 33.740 million, which had climbed to 42.88 mil­lion in 1961 census (Cumulative annual growth rate of 2.708pc), reached 65.309 million in 1972 (Cumulative annual growth rate of 4.75pc), 84.253 million in 1981 (Cumulative annual growth rate of 3.22pc). The country’s total popu­lation reached 132.352 million in 1998 (Cumulative annual growth rate of 3.36pc) and 207.68 mil­lion in 2017 (cumulative annual growth rate of 2.996pc).