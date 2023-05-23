Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Pakistan Army puts duties first, regardless of political prejudices: COAS

General Syed Asim Munir says nation living in free atmosphere due to martyrs' sacrifices n Announces to observe ‘Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan’ on May 25

Imran Mukhtar
May 23, 2023
A strong army guarantees country’s security, unity: COAS.

 

ISLAMABAD    -    Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Monday said the nation is living in a free atmosphere due to the great sacrifices of its mar­tyrs. "Undoubtedly, we are living in a free atmosphere due to the martyrs' sense of duty and great sacrifices", the COAS said while speaking at the award distribution ceremony held in the honour of martyrs and veter­ans here at the General Headquar­ters (GHQ). 

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Rela­tions (ISPR), Army Chief said that the sacrifices of martyrs and services of Ghazis were the Armed Forces' valu­able asset and capital of pride. The Pakistan Army as an institution al­ways remembered every person as­sociated with it and their families and its relationship as a family was a proud and exemplary one. 

"Every soldier and officer of the Pa­kistan Army puts his duties and re­sponsibilities first, regardless of regional, linguistic, and political prej­udices and distinctions," the COAS said. " A strong army guarantees the security and unity of the country." The Army Chief termed the recent at­tacks on military installations, and memorials of martyrs highly regret­table and intolerable incidents. He announced to celebrate the “Paki­stan Martyrs’ Reverence Day” on May 25. The Army Chief conferred mili­tary awards to the officers and men of Pakistan Army for their bravery and outstanding service to the nation during various operations against in­imical elements. Some 51 officers were awarded the Tamgha-e-Imitiaz (Star of Distinction- Military), 22 of­ficers and jawans Tamgha-e-Basalat and two jawans the United Nations Special Medal. A large number of se­nior officers of Pakistan Army and families of martyrs participated in the ceremony. According to officials, celebrations will be held nation­wide to honour the country’s mar­tyrs on Pakistan Martyrs’ Reverence Day, Special events and programmes include recitation of the Quran and prayers for martyrs would be held countrywide including all provinc­es, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gil­git-Baltistan.

Imran Mukhtar

