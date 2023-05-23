International community should play role to end Israeli aggression in Palestinian territories: Qadir

QUETTA - Chairman of Standing Committee for Petroleum and Resources, Senator Abdul Qadir said that it was the responsibility of the international com­munity to take immediate steps to end the Israeli aggression in the Palestinian territories on the Al-Aqsa Mosque. In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that the attack was an insult to the sentiments of Muslims around the world, in the declaration of the Jeddah Summit, it was very important to emphasize on strengthening the joint initiative of the Arab countries. “Such actions are incompatible with the Palestinian people’s right to freedom of expression and religion or belief and they violate all kinds of human rights laws and principles”, he maintained. He said that the inter­national community should take immediate steps to end the Israeli aggression in the occupied terri­tories, which has clearly been on the rise since the beginning of this year. He said that we reiterated our unwavering support for the Palestinian cause. Mr Qadir said that they renewed their demand for a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian state along the pre-1967 borders, recognizing Al-Quds as the capital of Palestine was the only fair and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian is­sue. He said that the centrality of the Palestinian cause has been emphasized in the 32nd Arab Sum­mit in Jeddah. He said that the people of Pakistan would deeply support the struggle of the Palestin­ian people for their rights saying that the problem of Palestine was not only the problem of the Pales