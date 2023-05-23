Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Past in Perspective

May 23, 2023
It was at this moment that the East India Company became more than a corporation.

–William Dalrymple

The Diwani of Bengal was a cornerstone of British colonial expansion in the subcontinent. The Diwani allowed the East India Company to collect land tax revenue from Bengal. The British took control of Bengal in 1757 after they came out victorious against the Nawab and his French allies in the Battle of Plassey. With complete control over Bengal, and the access to land tax, the British were able to amass massive revenues. In turn, they were able to use this revenue to propel further expansion in the subcontinent. Armies were trained, local troops were hired, and the military was strengthened as the British sought out more lands for their tax revenue.

