Tuesday, May 23, 2023
PDMA equipped to deal with any untoward situation

Our Staff Reporter
May 23, 2023
LAHORE    -    Director General Provincial Disaster Manage­ment Authority Imran Qureshi on Monday said that the PDMA was equipped with sufficient modern technology and capable enough to deal with any untoward situation and natural ca­lamity. A delegation of World Health Organiza­tion visited PDMA headquarters to review its operations and capabilities. He said that more than 7000 rural reporting centers had been es­tablished at the district emergency operation center and village level in all districts of Pun­jab for timely response and effective reporting in emergency situations. Along with this, 24/7 monitoring was going on from the Provincial Control Room and District Emergency Opera­tion Centers. The delegation was briefed by Di­rector (Coordination) Tariq Mehmood Bukhari and Director (Operations) Nisar Ahmed Sani about the day to day responsibilities of the PDMA. WHO representatives also visited the state-of-the-art provincial control room of PDMA. Speaking on the occasion, WHO repre­sentatives said that PDMA played an important role in preventing the spread of corona virus.

Bushra Bibi granted interim bail in Al-Qadir Trust case

Our Staff Reporter

