Peace rally held in Sukkur to show solidarity with Pak Army  

SUKKUR - Like other parts of the country, a peace rally was held in Sukkur showing solidarity with the Pakistan Army on Monday. The rally started from Station Road and reached Sukkur Press Club. Representatives of different political parties, traders, social workers and representatives of civil society participated in the rally. The participants were holding banners on which various slogans were written to convey a message regarding solidarity with Pak Army. The rally participants were also carrying banners and placards and chanted slogans in favour of the Pakistan Army. The participants said that those who spread hatred against our national institutions or damaged national properties could not be the well-wishers of Pakistan and people have completely rejected their negative agenda.