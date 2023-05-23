PM calls for steps within the confines of laws to stop repeat of May 9

Shehbaz Sharif says those who desecrated monuments of martyrs will not be spared n Imran Niazi once again misleading people through his white lies n Pledges complete support to promotion of sports, healthy activities for youth.
ISLAMABAD/QUETTA - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday made it clear that rioters involved in attacking military installations will be tried under the Army Act, whereas others will be dealt under Anti-Terrorism Act.
Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, the PM said, “We have no vendetta against anyone but those, who desecrated the monuments of our martyrs and heroes as well as ransacked civilian properties, will not be spared. He said such elements must be brought to justice.
Acknowledging sacrifices and contribution of the armed forces, Shehbaz Sharif said he inaugurated the National Games in Quetta on Monday after a gap of 19 years and this dream was materialised as a result of security forces' efforts.
Responding to PTI Chief Imran Khan’s tweet, the prime minister said that he can say with complete responsibility that Army Chief Syed Asim Munir, when he was serving as the Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence, had shown evidence of corruption of Imran Niazi’s wife. He said that had enraged Imran Niazi and the rest is history. Shehbaz Sharif said that Imran Niazi is once again misleading the people of Pakistan through his white lies. He questioned how the nation can forget the corruption of sixty billion rupees committed by Imran Niazi.
The prime minister thanked the House for adopting a resolution against May 9 riots and made it clear that no special laws were being promulgated for the purpose. “The country would not survive if any leniency was shown to the perpetrators of the arsons on May 9 involving the desecration of the martyrs, monuments, and damaging the security installations,” he said, adding that nation will not forget this heart-rending incident. He said the arsons following the arrest of Imran Niazi in a NAB case involving Rs60 billion corruption was a heartbreaking incident the nation never went through. Referring to the Al Qadir Trust case, the prime minister said Rs60 billion was supposed to be transferred to the national kitty but the matter was approved secretively by that time federal cabinet.
He said after undermining the Pak-US ties through the allegations of the regime change conspiracy, PTI Chairman was now seeking help from America. He said Imran also hurt the Pak-China fraternal ties by hurling allegations of corruption in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.
‘34TH NATIONAL GAMES’
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday assured that the federal government is committed to provide all possible resources for the promotion of sports and create conducive opportunities for the youth to excel in all genres of games.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the34th National Games, the prime minister said the nation was proud of its players and athletes who had not only earned fame in the country, but also brought laurels from abroad. He said the national games were being held in the province after a lapse of 19 years.
“Holding of the national games in this historic city manifests the national unity and strength, and patriotism for the motherland,” he added. The prime minister further observed that the young people possessed huge potential which could be utilised in different categories of games, so that they could further bring successes to the country.
Assuring the government’s complete support, he said in the past, they had distributed laptops, established Danish schools and promoted games, besides awarding the high achievers. He said in the field of sports, they were committed to provide all available resources to the youth because a nation became healthy if its youth was healthy and could achieve progress if its young segment was properly educated.
The prime minister said the specter of terrorism in the past had affected different parts of the country with the terrorists mounting attacks on the GHQ and the Army Public School. The Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies had decided to eradicate the menace with the support the nation, he said, adding in that fight, officers and personnel of the armed forces and law enforcing agencies and people from all segments of society offered huge sacrifices, so that the curse of terrorism could be crushed forever.
The prime minister said the whole nation saluted all those who faced terrorism bravely and offered sacrifices. They foiled the nefarious designs of the enemies who wanted destruction of the country, he added.
Referring to the May 9 incidents, the prime minister said a Pakistani could not harbour such a destructive thinking, but belonged to the thinking of an enemy of the country. He said on that day, the miscreants torched Quaid’s (Corps Commander) House in Lahore like the terrorists had set the Quaid’s Residency in Ziarat on fire. The prime minister stressed that they should take steps within the confines of laws and Constitution so that such incidents could not be repeated.
He said May 9 would always be remembered as the blackest day in the country’s history and the incidents that took place on that day were highly condemnable. He regretted that the miscreants also disrespected the monuments of the Shuhada.
The prime minister reiterated that with the support of nation, they would rebuild Pakistan in all sectors and fields. He also congratulated the governor, the chief minister and the management committee for making excellent arrangements to host the national games.
BALOCHISTAN’S PROSPERITY, GOVT’S TOP PRIORITY: PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the development and prosperity of Balochistan province was top priority of the federal government.
Talking to the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Balochistan here during his day-long visit, he said he would not sit idle until the provision of the equal job and development opportunities to the people of the province.
PM Shehbaz said, he was working tirelessly to ensure minimizing deprivations of the people of the province. He said this was his second visit to the province in a week.
He recalled that during the devastating floods last summer, the federal government ensured the restoration of the flood hit areas of Balochistan on priority. He said during the last year’s floods, the PML-N’s Balochistan members actively participated in the relief measures.
“The central leadership of the party including myself pay tributes to the whole provincial leadership for relieving suffering of the flood victims,” the prime minister added.
He also conveyed the best wishes from Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz and the senior leadership of the party to the provincial party leadership.
GOVERNOR BALOCHISTAN BRIEFS PM OVER DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS
Governor Balochistan Abdul Wali Kakar on Monday briefed Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif about the ongoing uplift projects and the law and order situation in the province.
During a meeting held at the Governor House, the governor lauded the prime minister for taking keen interest in the development and progress of the province, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
Earlier, the prime minister arrived here on a day-long visit. Upon arrival, the prime minister was warmly received by Governor Balochistan and Chief Minister Abdul Qaddus Bizenjo.