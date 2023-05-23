PM calls for steps within the confines of laws to stop repeat of May 9

Shehbaz Sharif says those who desecrated monuments of martyrs will not be spared n Imran Niazi once again misleading people through his white lies n Pledges complete support to promotion of sports, healthy activities for youth.

ISLAMABAD/QUETTA - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday made it clear that rioters in­volved in attacking military instal­lations will be tried under the Army Act, whereas others will be dealt un­der Anti-Terrorism Act.

Speaking on the floor of the Na­tional Assembly, the PM said, “We have no vendetta against anyone but those, who desecrated the monu­ments of our martyrs and heroes as well as ransacked civilian properties, will not be spared. He said such ele­ments must be brought to justice.

Acknowledging sacrifices and con­tribution of the armed forces, She­hbaz Sharif said he inaugurated the National Games in Quetta on Monday after a gap of 19 years and this dream was materialised as a result of secu­rity forces' efforts.

Responding to PTI Chief Imran Khan’s tweet, the prime minister said that he can say with complete responsibility that Army Chief Syed Asim Munir, when he was serving as the Director General of Inter-Ser­vices Intelligence, had shown evi­dence of corruption of Imran Niazi’s wife. He said that had enraged Imran Niazi and the rest is history. Shehbaz Sharif said that Imran Niazi is once again misleading the people of Paki­stan through his white lies. He ques­tioned how the nation can forget the corruption of sixty billion rupees committed by Imran Niazi.

The prime minister thanked the House for adopting a resolution against May 9 riots and made it clear that no special laws were being pro­mulgated for the purpose. “The coun­try would not survive if any leniency was shown to the perpetrators of the ar­sons on May 9 involving the desecration of the martyrs, monuments, and damag­ing the security installations,” he said, adding that nation will not forget this heart-rending incident. He said the ar­sons following the arrest of Imran Niazi in a NAB case involving Rs60 billion cor­ruption was a heartbreaking incident the nation never went through. Refer­ring to the Al Qadir Trust case, the prime minister said Rs60 billion was supposed to be transferred to the national kitty but the matter was approved secretively by that time federal cabinet.

He said after undermining the Pak-US ties through the allegations of the regime change conspiracy, PTI Chairman was now seeking help from America. He said Imran also hurt the Pak-China fraternal ties by hurling allegations of corruption in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

‘34TH NATIONAL GAMES’

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Shar­if on Monday assured that the federal gov­ernment is committed to provide all possi­ble resources for the promotion of sports and create conducive opportunities for the youth to excel in all genres of games.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the34th National Games, the prime min­ister said the nation was proud of its players and athletes who had not only earned fame in the country, but also brought laurels from abroad. He said the national games were being held in the province after a lapse of 19 years.

“Holding of the national games in this historic city manifests the national uni­ty and strength, and patriotism for the motherland,” he added. The prime min­ister further observed that the young people possessed huge potential which could be utilised in different catego­ries of games, so that they could further bring successes to the country.

Assuring the government’s complete support, he said in the past, they had distributed laptops, established Danish schools and promoted games, besides awarding the high achievers. He said in the field of sports, they were com­mitted to provide all available resourc­es to the youth because a nation became healthy if its youth was healthy and could achieve progress if its young seg­ment was properly educated.

The prime minister said the spec­ter of terrorism in the past had affect­ed different parts of the country with the terrorists mounting attacks on the GHQ and the Army Public School. The Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies had decided to eradicate the menace with the support the nation, he said, adding in that fight, officers and personnel of the armed forces and law enforcing agencies and people from all segments of society offered huge sac­rifices, so that the curse of terrorism could be crushed forever.

The prime minister said the whole na­tion saluted all those who faced terror­ism bravely and offered sacrifices. They foiled the nefarious designs of the en­emies who wanted destruction of the country, he added.

Referring to the May 9 incidents, the prime minister said a Pakistani could not harbour such a destructive thinking, but belonged to the thinking of an ene­my of the country. He said on that day, the miscreants torched Quaid’s (Corps Commander) House in Lahore like the terrorists had set the Quaid’s Residen­cy in Ziarat on fire. The prime minis­ter stressed that they should take steps within the confines of laws and Consti­tution so that such incidents could not be repeated.

He said May 9 would always be re­membered as the blackest day in the country’s history and the incidents that took place on that day were highly con­demnable. He regretted that the miscre­ants also disrespected the monuments of the Shuhada.

The prime minister reiterated that with the support of nation, they would rebuild Pakistan in all sectors and fields. He also congratulated the governor, the chief minister and the management committee for making excellent arrange­ments to host the national games.

BALOCHISTAN’S PROSPERITY, GOVT’S TOP PRIORITY: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Mon­day said the development and prosperi­ty of Balochistan province was top prior­ity of the federal government.

Talking to the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Balochistan here during his day-long visit, he said he would not sit idle until the provision of the equal job and development opportu­nities to the people of the province.

PM Shehbaz said, he was working tire­lessly to ensure minimizing deprivations of the people of the province. He said this was his second visit to the province in a week.

He recalled that during the devastat­ing floods last summer, the federal gov­ernment ensured the restoration of the flood hit areas of Balochistan on priority. He said during the last year’s floods, the PML-N’s Balochistan members actively participated in the relief measures.

“The central leadership of the party in­cluding myself pay tributes to the whole provincial leadership for relieving suf­fering of the flood victims,” the prime minister added.

He also conveyed the best wishes from Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz and the senior leadership of the party to the provincial party leadership.

GOVERNOR BALOCHISTAN BRIEFS PM OVER DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS

Governor Balochistan Abdul Wali Ka­kar on Monday briefed Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif about the ongoing uplift projects and the law and order situation in the province.

During a meeting held at the Governor House, the governor lauded the prime minister for taking keen interest in the development and progress of the prov­ince, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Earlier, the prime minister arrived here on a day-long visit. Upon arriv­al, the prime minister was warmly re­ceived by Governor Balochistan and Chief Minister Abdul Qaddus Bizenjo.