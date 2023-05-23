PNCA organises Saraiki cultural extravaganza

ISLAMABAD-The Saraiki community residing in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi flocked to the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Sunday night to witness the sweetness of Saraiki culture in a ‘Saraiki Cultural Program’.

The effervescent Saraiki Jhoomer, soul-stirring poetic symposium and melodious folk musical show not only illustrated the delicate details of the Saraiki culture but also immersed the audience in the cultural realm of South Punjab.

Former Senator and the prominent leader of Pakistan People’s Party Farhat Ullah Babar graced the event as chief guest and said Saraiki was one of the major languages in Pakistan, encompassing a unique sweetness and profound depth.

“I led the commission that was constituted in an effort to establish a Saraiki province. Therefore, I have a strong affinity for Saraiki culture,” he expressed while addressing the audience.

Furthermore, he emphasized the importance of holding cultural programs and said arts had the magical power of encountering violence and breed peace and tolerance in society. All the artists in the show depicted the Saraiki culture through performing arts which could not be possible to describe in words, huge respect and homage to all the people who organized the enchanting Saraiki show, said Abdul Rauf, a student from Bahawalpur in Islamabad, while talking to APP. “I have traveled across the globe and explored many cultures, but no other culture possesses the kind of sweetness that is embedded in Saraiki culture.

Although I am not Saraiki myself, I have a deep affection for the Saraiki culture,” expressed Malaika Saqib, another spectator in the show.

In a remarkable display of cultural celebration, the Saraiki Adbi Academy and Sehra-e-Social organization joined forces with PNCA to orchestrate an unforgettable program in commemoration of World Cultural Day, observed on May 21.