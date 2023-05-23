Political unrest  

I am writing to express my concern about the mental frustration being felt by the general population of Pakistan due to the ongoing political instability in the country. The constant political turmoil and uncertainty have led to a growing sense of anxiety and frustration among the people, which is taking a toll on their mental well-being.

It is no secret that Pakistan has been facing political instability for many years, with frequent changes in government, corruption scandals, and a lack of accountability. This has resulted in a sense of hopelessness and despair among the people, who are struggling to make ends meet and provide for their families.

The impact of this political instability on the mental health of the population cannot be overstated. It is causing increased levels of stress, anxiety, and depression and is also contributing to a sense of disillusionment and cynicism.

It is important that our leaders recognize the impact of their actions on the mental health of the population and take steps to address this issue. This can be done through increased investment in mental health services and support, as well as through policies that promote stability and accountability in the government.

We cannot afford to ignore the mental health of our people any longer. With each passing day, the crime rate in multiple cities of Pakistan is on the rise, whether it be robbery, burglary, mobile snatching, rape, or even harassment. The frustration caused by political instability could manifest in a list of crimes, some of which are mentioned above. We need to work together to create a more stable and secure political environment instead of waiting for a false messiah to save this country. This will help alleviate the mental frustration being felt by so many in Pakistan. It’s time to end the uncertainty of which government will lead the country tomorrow.

TAYYABA SARFARAZ,

Lahore.