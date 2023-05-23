Population increase in Karachi exposes flawed census method, claims PILDAT chief

The head of Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT), Ahmad Bilal Mehboob, has raised concerns over the recent 63 percent population increase in Karachi, suggesting that it highlights major flaws in the census conducted in the country.

Mr Mehboob pointed out that various political parties had not given sufficient attention to the census methodology. In Pakistan, the census has been carried out using the de jure method, which determines population based on the usual place of residence, both in the 2017 and 2023 censuses.

Highlighting the unprecedented extension of the census for the eighth time, Mr Mehboob emphasised that with each extension, the population count has risen significantly. The census plays a crucial role in resource allocation and seat distribution in legislative assemblies.

"The 63 percent increase in population is a clear indication of the flawed results obtained on April 1. The census holds immense political importance as it reflects the strength of various political entities in the country," said Ahmad Bilal Mehboob.

He lauded the efforts of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) in addressing the issue of the flawed census. Mr Mehboob urged other political parties to learn from the MQM-P's diligence, stating that if they continue their determined stance, their demands will likely be met.