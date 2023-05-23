Post-mortem confirms minor girl not abused before killing: ICT police  

Islamabad - The post-mortem report of the 9 years old girl confirmed she was not assaulted sexually before being killed by unknown assailants in Bharakahu, said a police spokesman on Monday. He said that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has constituted a high-level inquiry team to ascertain the motives behind the murder of girl Adan, whose body was found in Bharakahu two days ago, he said.

He said that police would solve the case purely on merit and the culprits involved in crime. It may be noted that unknown cruel accused crushed the head of a 9-year-old Adan by hitting with a rock and threw her body in the precinct of Police Station Bharakahu.

Police took the body of the girl into custody on information provided by locals and shifted it to hospital for post-mortem.

Police also registered a case against unknown killers on the complaint of the father of the deceased girl and began investigation.