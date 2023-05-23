Preventive measures necessary to cope with weather changes: MQM-P leader

HYDERABAD-The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) Zonal Incharge Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui has said that no one can face the challenges of global warming but people could be saved by adopting preventive measures.

He said this while addressing the people at heat stroke relief camp organised by Bhai Khan Welfare Association here at Bhai Khan Chowk on Monday.

At the heat stroke relief camp, people were provided pamphlets containing literature for taking preventive measures to save themselves from heat wave while cold water bottles and beverages were also distributed among them.

MQM-Pakistan leader said as per Met office advisory, the temperature will touch to 45 to 48 degree Celsius in Hyderabad during current summer season due to which there was danger of heat stroke.

He urged the people to refrain from coming out of the houses unnecessarily during peak hours in the day as a preventive measure and keep them safe from heat wave.

He also praised the services of Bhai Khan Welfare Association for organising heat stroke relief camp to provide relief to common men.

Bhai Khan Welfare Association office bearers Mohammad Ashraf Abass, Yaseen Arain and others were also present on the occasion.