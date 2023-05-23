Tuesday, May 23, 2023
PTI activist Khadija Shah surrenders to CIA police

Web Desk
11:38 PM | May 23, 2023
In a significant development, Khadija Shah, a prominent activist affiliated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was apprehended by authorities on Tuesday for her alleged involvement in Jinnah House attack on May 9.

The arrest took place today under the supervision of senior superintendent of police CIA (Criminal Investigation Agency), Malik Liaquat, at the CIA Iqbal Town office. DSP CIA (deputy superintendent of police CIA) Muhammad Ali Butt officially carried out the arrest.

Upon Khadija Shah's arrival at the CIA Iqbal Town premises, DSP CIA Muhammad Ali Butt took her into custody, formalising her arrest. However, the investigation did not stop there, as the CIA police also detained Khadija Shah's husband, Jahanzeb, in connection with the case.

Both individuals are now in police custody, and authorities have commenced a thorough investigation.

It is alleged that Khadija Shah was involved in the attack on Jinnah House during PTI protests of May 9.

