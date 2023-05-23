Tuesday, May 23, 2023
PTI pleads SHC to restrain Karachi mayor’s election

KARACHI-The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday hearing a PTI petition seeking restraining order against holding Mayor’s election in Karachi, issued notices to the election commission and others. The next date for hearing the case will be fixed later.

UC Chairman, Zeeshan Zaib of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has filed petition in the high court against Karachi’s mayoral election. “Now UC chairmen are taking oath, while the mayor’s election is away,” court observed. “How could a UC chairman represent whole party,” the bench asked the petitioner’s lawyer. “The party’s authority letter has not been annexed with the petition,” court remarked.

Petitioner union committee chairman has also been detained after filing the petition,” lawyer replied. “A crackdown has been unleashed against the PTI after May 09,” counsel further said. “Several PTI leaders have been arrested while some of them went into hiding,” he said.

Boycotting G20

“In such circumstances the mayor’s election has been announced. The election commission has released the schedule of mayor’s election from May 22,” PTI lawyer told the court. “Around 40 council members of PTI could not participate in the election in current situation,” he said pleading restraining order against the election. The Election Commission of Pakistan and others have been made party in the petition. 

