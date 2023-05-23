PTI's Jalil Sharaqpuri announces to jump ship

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri on Tuesday decided to leave the party following the May 9 mayhem.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Sharaqpuri said, "I cannot work with Imran Khan or PTI at all".

Mr Sharaqpuri also suggested his friends to refrain away from extending support to Mr Khan, his ideology, and his narrative.

On the other hand, the PTI faced a big blow as key leader Shireen Mazari also parted ways from the party. She also condemned the violence that erupted on May 9 following the arrest of Mr Khan. She said her family was her priority.