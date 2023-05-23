Tuesday, May 23, 2023
PTI’s Shireen Mazari re-arrested outside Adiala Jail  

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 23, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI -  PTI leader and former federal minister   Dr Shireen Mazari has been arrested again from outside Adiala Jail after authorities released her following court’s orders, informed sources on Monday.

It has been the fourth time, police are handcuffing the female politician soon after her release from Adiala Jail, they said. Earlier, the police had arrested Dr Shireen Mazari under 3MPO and detained her in Adiala Jail.

According to sources, the authorities of Adiala Jail has released former federal minister for human rights Dr Shireen Mazari on orders of the apex court. As the PTI leader came out of jail, a heavy contingent of police held her again. Sources said that the former minister was arrested by Gujrat police which moved her to unknown location for investigation. Barrister Ahsan J Pirzada, in a tweet, said Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench has set-aside the MPO order passed by the   Rawalpindi deputy commissioner and ordered release of Dr Mazari.

OUR STAFF REPORT

