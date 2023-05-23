Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Rupee sheds 73 paisas against dollar

Rupee sheds 73 paisas against dollar
APP
May 23, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee witnessed 73 paisas devaluation against US dollar (USD) in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs 286.55 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 285.82. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs302 and Rs305, respectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs1.64 to close at Rs 309.75 against the last day’s closing of Rs308.11, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 2.07, whereas an increase of Rs1.57 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 356.33 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 354.76. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal went up by 20 paisas each to close at Rs. 78.03 and Rs.76.41, respectively.

APP

Business

