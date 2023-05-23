Sakrand needs a library  

Libraries are often referred to as temples of learning, for the wealth of knowledge they provide. They are a storehouse of information and play a pivotal role in shaping an individual’s career. However, the residents of Sakrand city which is one the largest Talukas of Shaheed Benazirabad in terms of population, is facing a major handicap in their pursuit of knowledge due to the lack of library facilities in their city.

While the surrounding city of Nawabshah has well-stocked libraries with an array of books, magazines, and digital resources, Sakrand is deprived of them. To access library resources, students and competitive examination aspirants have to travel 30 kilometers to Nawabshah, spending precious time and money.

This lack of access to library resources has made life difficult for the students of Sakrand, and they are forced to rely on limited sources of information that are available online. In addition to the inconvenience, it also has an adverse effect on their learning outcomes as compared to their peers from other cities.

It is the responsibility of local authorities to ensure the availability of educational facilities to all citizens. It is the need of the hour that a well-stocked library be established in Sakrand city for the benefit of the students and all those who seek knowledge. This will not only save the unnecessary expense of traveling to Nawabshah but also provide an improved learning environment for residents of Sakrand City, thus contributing towards an educated nation.

SHABIR JAMALI,

Sakrand.