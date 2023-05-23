Tuesday, May 23, 2023
SC not provided conveyance for Imran Khan’s appearance
APP
May 23, 2023
ISLAMABAD    -    The Supreme Court on Monday clarified that it had not pro­vided conveyance for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s appearance before SC. It clarified that the Islamabad Police had arranged the vehicle for transporting Imran Khan in compliance of the Court’s di­rection in the instant case. The court clarification further stat­ed that “Reference tweet by Mr. Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Government of Pakistan dated 20.05.2023 regarding provision of an official Mercedes Staff Car allegedly by the Supreme Court of Pakistan to transport Mr. Imran Khan, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, for his appearance at the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday, 11th May, 2023. By order dated 11th May, 2023 passed at 0330 pm, the Supreme Court had di­rected for the said person to be produced in Court at 0430 pm. However, as reported by the Is­lamabad Police, the appearance was delayed to around 0615 pm for arranging his safe trans­portation to the Court.

APP

