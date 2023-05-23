SC pushes for swift action in written order of May 9 hearing in Arshad Sharif murder case

The Supreme Court has taken a significant step in the high-profile murder case of senior journalist Arshad Sharif by issuing a written order for the hearing held on May 9. The court has shown concern over the lack of progress in the investigation and has called for accelerated efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice.

During the hearing, the attorney general informed the court that Kenyan authorities have decided to indict two officials involved in the incident. However, it was revealed that red warrants for the suspects, identified as Khurram and Waqar, have not yet been issued.

To address this delay, the attorney general further stated that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will expedite the process of obtaining red warrants for Khurram and Waqar. It was revealed that the fact-finding report, which has recently been made public, has prompted the Kenyan authorities to be cautious and cooperate with the Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

The Kenyan authorities have agreed to determine the relevant officers for cooperation within a week. The court has emphasized the importance of mutual legal assistance and urged all parties involved to speed up the process.

The next hearing of the Arshad Sharif murder case has been scheduled for June 13.