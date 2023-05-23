SHC dismisses plea seeking registration of case into death of elephant Noor Jahan

KARACHI-The Sindh High Court (SHC) has dismissed the petition regarding the registration of a case against the zoo management regarding the death of the elephant Noor Jahan and has declared the petition inadmissible against the decision of the Additional Sessions Judge Karachi South VII in connection with this case.

According to the details, the Sindh High Court dismissed the petition against the zoo management regarding the death of the elephant Noor Jahan and after reviewing the details of the case, the high court in its order said that the elephant had been ill and under treatment of experts for quite some time who had been flown in abroad and despite such treatment the elephant health continued to deteriorate and it died, the cutting open of the elephant was after its death and for the purpose of determining cause of death in view of the fore going, the order impugned does not call for any interference, said a spokesperson of KMC on Monday. Earlier, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Karachi South had dismissed the application against the zoo administration and KMC after hearing and now the Sindh High Court has upheld the decision of Additional Sessions Judge VII regarding the case.