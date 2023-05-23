SHC stops police from transferring detained Karachiites under 3-MPO out of city

KARACHI-The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered not to transfer Karachi citizens -detained under Maintenance of Public Order (3-MPO), out of the city.

The petition was filed against the detention of 10 citizens. The SHC issued notices to parties for May 29 and sought a response from the Sindh government. The petitioner claimed youth undergoing exams were also arrested. Earlier, Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Sindh government will compensate the commuters belonging to the lower and middle-income groups whose motorbikes were torched by arsonists on May 9 during the violent incidents in the port city Karachi.

He told the journalists that the police had registered the first information report of the incidents of the damaging of buses of the Peoples Bus Service and other acts of vandalism in Karachi on May 9.