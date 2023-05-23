Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Sheikh Rasheed calls for punishing real perpetrators of May 9

Web Desk
1:00 PM | May 23, 2023
Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said the real conspirators and perpetrators of May 9 carnage should be punished and the innocent people should be released. 

In his message on the social networking site Twitter, he vehemently criticised the people who were changing loyalties and called them coward. 

“Cowards don't even wait to complete the days of iddat [transition period]. There is a marathon going on to leave the party. The party they will join will also sink,” Sheikh Rashid added. 

He said parties were made through the “needy” and "self-serving people", therefore, democracy fails and no government completes five-year term. The prime minister was delivering useless speeches three times a day. They could not run the government, he added.

