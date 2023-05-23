Sindh Assembly urges ECP to expedite LB elections process

KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly on Monday passed a resolution urging the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to complete the process for elections of Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Chairmen, and Vice Chairmen across the province before the end of the current fiscal year.
The delay in conducting local bodies elections was attributed to the Sindh government’s alleged use of ‘delaying tactics,’ as claimed by the Jamaat-e-Islami party. The resolution, moved by Ghanwer Khan Isran of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), expressed concern over the delay in completing the entire process of local government elections, including the oath-taking of members and the election of mayors, deputy mayors, chairmen, and vice chairmen in the respective councils. The resolution emphasized the need to complete the electoral process before the end of the first week of June, so that the elected councils could prepare and pass their respective budgets. The Sindh Assembly called upon the Government of Sindh to promptly raise the matter with the Election Commission of Pakistan.
Local Bodies Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah stated that the provincial government wanted the election procedure to be completed before the upcoming budget, enabling all local bodies to present their own budgets. He expressed reservations about the schedule for the election of council heads, stating that unnecessary days had been added to the schedule. The minister also alleged that the Chief Election Commissioner was being pressured by some political parties to delay the process.
The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) supported the resolution, with lawmaker Muhammad Hussain Khan urging the Election Commission of Pakistan to complete all the necessary steps as soon as possible. He criticized the ECP for allegedly ignoring the civic rights of the people of Sindh. Syed Abdul Rasheed, a member of the Jamaat-e-Islami elected on the platform of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal from Lyari, held the PPP’s provincial government responsible for the delay in the local bodies polls. He claimed that the Sindh government had initially cited issues related to floods and requested the ECP to postpone the elections. The resolution was put to a vote and adopted by a majority in the house. The session was later prorogued.