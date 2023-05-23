Sindh Assembly urges ECP to expedite LB elections process

KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly on Monday passed a resolution urging the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to complete the process for elections of Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Chairmen, and Vice Chair­men across the province before the end of the current fiscal year.

The delay in conducting local bodies elections was attributed to the Sindh government’s al­leged use of ‘delaying tactics,’ as claimed by the Jamaat-e-Islami party. The resolution, moved by Ghanwer Khan Isran of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), expressed concern over the de­lay in completing the entire pro­cess of local government elec­tions, including the oath-taking of members and the election of mayors, deputy mayors, chair­men, and vice chairmen in the respective councils. The reso­lution emphasized the need to complete the electoral process before the end of the first week of June, so that the elected coun­cils could prepare and pass their respective budgets. The Sindh Assembly called upon the Gov­ernment of Sindh to promptly raise the matter with the Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan.

Local Bodies Minister Syed Na­sir Hussain Shah stated that the provincial government wanted the election procedure to be completed before the upcoming budget, enabling all local bodies to present their own budgets. He expressed reservations about the schedule for the election of council heads, stating that un­necessary days had been added to the schedule. The minister also alleged that the Chief Elec­tion Commissioner was being pressured by some political par­ties to delay the process.

The Muttahida Qaumi Move­ment-Pakistan (MQM-P) support­ed the resolution, with lawmaker Muhammad Hussain Khan urging the Election Commission of Paki­stan to complete all the necessary steps as soon as possible. He criti­cized the ECP for allegedly ignor­ing the civic rights of the people of Sindh. Syed Abdul Rasheed, a member of the Jamaat-e-Islami elected on the platform of the Mut­tahida Majlis-e-Amal from Lyari, held the PPP’s provincial govern­ment responsible for the delay in the local bodies polls. He claimed that the Sindh government had initially cited issues related to floods and requested the ECP to postpone the elections. The reso­lution was put to a vote and adopt­ed by a majority in the house. The session was later prorogued.