Smuggling of wheat, sugar, and fertilizer  

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s latest orders to stop the smuggling of wheat, sugar, and urea fertilizer to Afghanistan are urgent and welcome developments in the context of the country’s economic crisis, which he announced yesterday in a high-level review meeting.

A steering committee was formed for the implementation of which he himself will be the head. The practical situation is that the Pakistan-Afghan border has been a haven for smugglers for a long time. Through this open border, not only wheat, urea fertilizer, and sugar but also US dollars are being smuggled to neighboring countries, which is creating a crisis in Pakistan.

He expressed his determination that he will not sit down from China until the scourge of smuggling ends. He also said that the government planned to provide an uninterrupted supply of fertilizer to the farmers in order to get more production of wheat next year than this year, by implementing which Pakistan will once again become a wheat exporting country.

It is very unfortunate that a country with the reputation of being an agricultural country in the world is now forced to buy wheat from other countries. Agricultural production can be increased by smart planning and stopping smuggling. Prime Minister’s actions in this regard are recommended.

KHALIDA KHALID,

Turbat.