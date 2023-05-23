Tuesday, May 23, 2023
State Life Insurance Corporation signs MoU with Dante Genomics

May 23, 2023
Business

KARACHI-On Friday, May 5th in Islamabad, State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan (SLIC), the largest life and health insurer in the country, signed a memorandum of understanding with Dante Genomics, a global leader in genomics and precision medicine, to provide data-driven and genomics-based solutions to enhance the overall health of Pakistanis. The occasion was graced by Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar and the MoU was signed by SLIC’s senior representative, Muhammad Izqar Khan (Executive Director), and Co-founder/CEO of Dante Genomics, Andrea Riposati. The event was graced by foreign delegates from Italy including Generoso Ianniciello of Dante Genomics and Managing Director of Dante Genomics, YasirBajwa, along with representatives from SLIC.

