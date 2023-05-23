State media plays vital role in highlighting country’s positive image, says Secretary Information

QUETTA - Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting Sohail Ali Khan on Monday said the state media played a vital role in highlight­ing the positive image of the country. “An effective coordination among state media organization, including PID, PTV, Radio Paki­stan and APP is essential for the purpose,” he added The Secre­tary Information was addressing a meeting of the regional heads of Press Information Department (PID), Pakistan Television (PTV), Radio Pakistan and Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) during his visit to Radio Pakistan Quetta. Sohail Ali Khan said the Federal Public Sector Development Programme included uplift projects, including installation a new digital transmitter at Radio Pakistan Quetta. “After completion of the said projects, quality broadcasts based on information will be heard,” he added. The Secretary Information assured that necessary resources would be provided to amicably resolve the problems and issues being faced by the regional offices of the state-owned media in Balochistan. Earlier, PID Balochistan Regional Director Abdul Manan, PTV Gen­eral Manager Syed Fahim Shah, Radio Pakistan Station Director Anisur Rehman and APP Bureau Chief Nazar Muhammad Baloch briefed the Information Secretary about the performance and is­sues of their respective departments.