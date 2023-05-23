SU VC distributes scholarship cheques among students under SWF Phase-II

HYDERABAD-The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro Monday distributed scholarship cheques among 170 students under the Students’ Welfare Fund Phase-II and Flood Affected Fund Scholarship.

According to a university spokesperson, the vice chancellor distributed scholarship cheques amounting to Rs2.5550 million among 170 students including 123 from Khairpur Mirs and Shaheed Benazirabad districts at a ceremony.

According to details, 76 students of Khairpur Mirs district and 47 students of Shaheed Benazirabad district have received scholarship cheques of over Rs. 1.78 million under Flood Affected Fund Scholarship Programme while Scholarship cheques of over Rs0.793 million were distributed among 47 other students under the Students’ Welfare Fund Phase-II. Speaking on the occasion, the vice chancellor advised the beneficiaries to work hard and complete their studies under the supervision and guidance of qualified teachers of the university.

He informed that Sindh government had approved Rs1.5 million scholarships under the Flood Affected Fund Scholarship Programme for students of Dadu district, however, the university management has requested to Sindh chief minister to enhance the amount from Rs1.5 million to Rs1.7 million so that the maximum amount could be distributed under this scholarship programme.

SU transport section finalises arrangements to ply buses during campuses’ first semester examination

The transport section of the University of Sindh Jamshoro has finalized all arrangements to ply buses for students from scheduled routes during the first-semester examination to be started in all campuses of the varsity from May 25, 2023.

The Senior Transport Officer Rehmatullah Shar informed here on Monday that the university’s buses will be available for candidates from Agriculture Complex, Ali Palace, Shaheed Dairy, Al-Rehman Cottages, Hyderabad Bypass Bridge, Units of Latifabad, Old Campus, Power House, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Law, Jamshoro WAPDA Colony, City Gate, Market, Khud-ki-Basti, Kotri, Latif Chowk, Kotri Railway Crossing and Muslim town at scheduled times.