Sufism helped spread Islam in Indian subcontinent

Rawalpindi-Punjab Arts Council (PAC)on Monday organized a Sufi conference titled “Role of Sufis in the Promotion of Islam in the Subcontinent” in collaboration with Potohari Writers Club Pakistan.

The conference was presided over by renowned poet and writer Saqib Imam Rizvi, while Noman Razak performed the duties of the host. Addressing participants Saqib Imam Rizvi said Hazrat Data Ali Hajveri, Hazrat Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti Ajmeri, Sheikh Muhammad Ismail Bukhari, Khawaja Bakhtiar Kaki, Baba Farid, Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya, Hazrat Bahauddin Zakaria Multani and Hazrat Shamshuddin Al-Tamish had an unforgettable role in the reformation of religion, society, promotion and spread of Islam in the subcontinent.

This role is so bright that reforming the Ummah and preaching remains incomplete without mentioning them.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmad while speaking said that credit goes to Sufis for spreading Islam in the Indian subcontinent.

He said that Sufis protected Islam’s external and internal aspects with their spiritual purity and character in every era.

They illuminated the subcontinent with the light of Islam and lighted the candles of love, knowledge, peace, wisdom and guidance, righteousness, sacrifice, and brotherhood in the darkness of oppression and ignorance. Waqar said that the teachings of the Sufis were not limited to any society.

While addressing the conference Hafiz Mahmood Abdullah, Sher Zaman Mirza Sarkar, Sain Siddique, Sain Fayyaz, Qamar Mahmood Abdullah, Yasir Mahmood Kayani, Qasim Iqbal Jalali, Wajid Iqbal Haqeer, Zaheer Chaudhry, Abid Hussain Janjua and Azmat Mughal also shed light on the role of Sufis in promotion of Islam in the sub-continent.

A large number of people participated in the conference.