Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Two policemen martyred as police mobile attacked with rocket launcher  

Agencies
May 23, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KANDHKOT - Two policemen were martyred and three others injured when robbers attacked a police mobile with rocket launcher late on Sunday night.  According to details, robbers targeted a police mobile with rocket launcher while it was on routine patrolling on Indus Highway.  The vehicle was adversely damaged in the attack resulting in martyrdom of two cops and leaving three others injured.  The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.  The police cordoned off the area after the attack and conducted search operation for the attackers but no arrest could be made till filing of the report. 

 

