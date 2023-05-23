Week-long anti-polio drive gets underway in Peshawar

Peshawar - A week-long anti-polio campaign on Monday officially commenced in Peshawar, the capital of the province. The campaign was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Shah Fahad, who administered polio drops to a child at the Emergency Response Unit (ERU). Accompanying officials included Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Imran Khan, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Idress, Administrative officers, Deputy District Polio Officer Dr Naveed Khurshid, Deputy District Polio Officer Dr Saif, Communication Officer Faisal, and other health department officials.

Deputy Commissioner Shah Fahad expressed that the campaign will run until May 28, during which more than 901,985 children under the age of five will receive polio drops. To ensure the success of the week-long drive, approximately 2,496 teams have been formed and assigned to specific areas in the city. Shah Fahad also emphasized the implementation of robust security measures to safeguard the polio teams.

Appealing to parents, Deputy Commissioner Shah Fahad urged them to ensure their children receive the anti-polio drops, which are vital in protecting them from permanent disability. He called for their cooperation with the polio teams, highlighting the significance of collective efforts in eradicating the polio virus from Peshawar.

“We all have a crucial role to play in the eradication of polio,” stated the official, underscoring the necessity of joint endeavours for the successful elimination of polio.