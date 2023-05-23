Zaka Ashraf rejects Hybrid Model, calls for entire Asia Cup to be hosted in Pakistan

LAHORE-Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Muhammad Zaka Ashraf has voiced his disagreement with the proposed hybrid model for hosting the Asia Cup 2023. Instead, he advocates for Pakistan to host the entire tournament and suggests that India should abstain from participating if they have reservations about playing here.

While Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal have expressed their support for Pakistan’s hybrid model, Zaka rejected this approach. He questioned the rationale behind providing India the opportunity to play at a neutral venue when major cricketing nations like Australia, New Zealand, and England have already visited Pakistan, enjoying successful series without any issues.

“If India has reservations about playing in Pakistan, they should choose to stay at home while we will complete the event with the other four nations. We have previously emerged victorious in the Asia Cup twice, once during my tenure and once before me. Therefore, our focus should be on thorough preparation for the tournament, aiming to complete the hat-trick of Asia Cup titles,” he emphasized.

The former PCB chief further criticized the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) for failing to anticipate the problems India might raise regarding playing in Pakistan when awarding the hosting rights for Asia Cup 2023. He attributed this failure to the PCB’s inability to effectively lobby for the event and negotiate with participating nations, including India. He insisted that the PCB should remain committed to their stance on hosting the Asia Cup in Pakistan.

When questioned about whether Pakistan should participate in the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 in India, Zaka responded, “Why not? We must play there and avoid adopting a cowardly approach. Politics should not overshadow sports; we should treat sports as sports. Despite India playing politics in cricket, we should rise above it and focus on thorough preparation for the World Cup. We must select players based on merit and fitness to enhance our chances of winning the mega event.”

Addressing the query about hiring foreign coaches for the Pakistan cricket team, the ex-PCB chairman said: “There is nothing wrong with availing the services of foreign coaches, but we must appoint a full-time coach who can dedicate ample time to our players and train them to meet international standards. However, it is not advisable to coach the national team through tablets or social media apps.”

Expressing his admiration for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and its quality, Zaka said, “The PSL has become a brand. I conceived the idea of the PSL, which was successfully executed during Najam Sethi’s tenure. The national and international cricket communities witnessed high-quality matches in the PSL, especially during PSL 8, which was a magnificent spectacle for passionate cricket fans. The PSL has also been a prolific source of talent for the national team, although these players may face challenges in excelling in ODIs and Test cricket over an extended period.”

“As everyone is aware, cricket flourished during my tenure, particularly in club, domestic, first-class, and women’s cricket. If I take over once again as PCB chairman, I will strive to elevate Pakistan cricket to new heights. Reviving club cricket and raising the standard of women’s cricket will be our primary focus. Ultimately, meticulous planning and dedicated efforts will contribute to the promotion of cricket throughout the country,” Zaka concluded.