10 cattle markets to be established in Lahore: DC

Agencies
May 23, 2024
Lahore

LAHORE   -   Deputy Commissioner and Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Rafia Haider chaired a meeting regarding the establishment of cattle markets in Lahore for Eid-ul-Adha. The meeting was attended by all relevant departments’ representatives, including district administration, MCL, police, traffic police, livestock, Cattle Market Management Company, rescue services, and others. Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider announced that ten cattle markets will be established in Lahore for the buying and selling of sacrificial animals. Responsibilities for the arrangements in these markets have been assigned to assistant commissioners in each tehsil. The deputy commissioner instructed the assistant commissioners to visit the proposed sites.

with relevant departments to ensure basic arrangements in the cattle markets. The Livestock Department will ensure protective sprays at checkpoints, while the traffic police will complete a plan to maintain smooth traffic flow around the cattle markets. No buying or selling of animals will be allowed outside the designated cattle markets, and any such activity within the city will face regulatory action, she added.

In line with the directives from the Chief Minister Punjab, all possible measures will be taken for the convenience of traders and buyers. A help desk will be established in each cattle market to assist citizens, and the Lahore Waste Management Company has been instructed to maintain cleanliness in all markets, she said and added that these steps aim to facilitate a smooth and organized environment for Eid-ul-Adha preparations and ensure the well-being and convenience of the public during this festive period.

