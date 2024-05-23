290 students reach Peshawar from Kyrgyzstan

PESHAWAR - As many as 290 students reached Bacha Khan International Airport here from Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan after violent clashes in there on Friday.

The first flight carrying 290 Pakistani students from Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek landed at BKIA where the KP Minister for Higher Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Meena Khan, MNA Faisal Amin Gandapur and others welcomed the students .

Provincial Finance Adviser Muzamil Aslam said that students from all over Pakistan have been given priority for returning home from Bishkek, adding that the second special flight from Bishkek would bring back more students.

He said that the provincial government had already released Rs60 million for immediate return of Pakistani students stuck in Kyrgyzstan. In a statement issued here, he said that as soon as other students and people register on the relief numbers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, more funds would be released.

Muzamil said that as per the instructions of the KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur students from KP and other districts could register on the given number for their safe return.