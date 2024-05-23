3rd Int’l Abdul Nasir Memorial Basketball event inaugurated

LAHORE - The 3rd International Abdul Nasir Memorial Basketball Tournament was inaugurated with a colorful ceremony, organized by Osman Basketball Club under the aegis of the Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) and with the support of Shamsi Academy. The inauguration was conducted by SSP South Sajid Amir Sadozai. The event saw the presence of KBBA patron Khalid Jamil Shamsi, Shahida Parveen Kiani, Junaid Ahmed Khan, Asif Gulfam, Mohammad Haider Khan, SWA SVP Ghulam Mohammad Khan, Advocate Ghulam Abbas Jamal, Mohammad Bilal, Mohammad Ali, KBBA Acting Secretary Zahid Malik, DSP M Mushtaq Shah, and other distinguished guests. Addressing the ceremony, the chief guest SSP South Sajid Amir Sadozai pledged the police department’s full support in promoting basketball in Karachi. He expressed his desire to provide healthy activities for the youth and proudly shared that the IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon has instructed every police officer and personnel to facilitate such opportunities. He also lauded Ghulam Mohammad Khan for his contributions to promoting sports, including basketball, in Karachi.