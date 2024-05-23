600-kg dead chicken seized, 2 arrested

FAISALABAD - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized 600-kilogram (kg) dead chicken and arrested two accused. A PFA spokesman said in a statement on Wednesday that a team conducted a raid near Toll Plaza Mazhabi Wala and recovered more than 600-kg dead chicken from a van. It was being transported to supply at various hotels, restaurants and food outlets in the city. The PFA team also arrested two accused Mian Nakash and Yasir Masih from the spot while their third accomplice managed to escape from the scene. The accused were locked behind the bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Wasa to complete de-silting before monsoon: MD

Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Managing Director Aamir Aziz has said that de-silting of sewage lines and main channels in the city will be completed before monsoon. During inspection of desilting in various areas here on Wednesday, he said the operation staff was completing de-silting of the sewer lines and drainage while the staff was engaged in cleansing of main channels in different areas of the city as per the schedule. The staff on Wednesday cleaned B Block, Satara Colony; Dawood Chowk Disposal Station Street and its adjacent areas. The de-silting continued in Hilal Road near Church, Ahmedabad Main Sewer Line, Altaf Ganj main line, D Type Colony, Khalidabad Street No 8 and other areas. The desilting was also done in Afghanabad Shibli College, Ghaziabad No 2, C-Block, Abdul Rahman ground and other areas.

Old woman commits suicide

An old woman committed suicide by jumping into a canal in the area of Batala Colony police station. Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that 60-year-old Shagufta Bibi of Partab Nagar Jhang Road became dejected after quarreling with her family members over a domestic dispute and jumped into Rakh Branch Canal near Gol Masjid Sammundri Road. As a result, the woman drowned into canal water. A passerby witnessed the incident and he, with the help of a rickshaw driver, fished out the woman from the canal, but she died before getting any medical assistance.

Rescue-1122 handed over the body to the area police who started investigation, he added.