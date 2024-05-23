AIOU teachers advised to use modern technology

KHANEWAL - Tutors of Allama Iqbal Open University AIOU) should familiarise themselves with the LMS system to prepare the results of the scheduled exercises according to the instructions of the university and to do their work honestly. These views were expressed by the Regional Deputy Director of Allama Iqbal Open University, Dr Shahida Tanveer while addressing the tutor meeting at Government Post Graduate Boys College. She said that due to the digitization of the university, the results of the exercises are punched on the LMS system, so the tutors should get full familiarity with it, if they need training in this regard, they should contact the regional office of Allama Iqbal Open University, Multan, where their training will be arranged. While 50% of the tutors are employed who have not been able to get acquainted with this system, they should work in harmony with modern technology for better and timely results - he added that Allama Iqbal Open University is of international standard.