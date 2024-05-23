Thursday, May 23, 2024
Ali Qasim Gillani vows to serve people as per legacy of Gillani family

Our Staff Reporter
May 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN   -   Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MNA-elect Syed Ali Qasim Gillani said on Wednesday that he would try his best to come up to the expectations of the people of the constituency NA-148. While talking to citizens who came to congratulate him on victory in bye elections, Syed Ali Qasim Gillani remarked that his family always worked for the betterment and welfare of the people.

 He expressed resolve to continue to the mission of service as per family legacy.

 He also promised to raise effective voice for solution of different civic problems across the area. He expressed gratitude to the people for reposing confidence in him. On this occasion, Malik Haq Nawaz Nandla, Malik Allah Yar Nandla and many others were also present.

