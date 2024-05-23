Thursday, May 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Benevolent Fund board release Rs25.7 million on 614 applications

Our Staff Reporter
May 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD    -   The District Benevolent Fund Board released Rs25.7 million by approving 614 applications of marriage grant, death grant and educational scholarships, here on Wednesday. According to official sources, a sum of Rs 17.5 million was released on 310 applications of marriage grant, Rs 8.6 million on 248 applications of death grant, and Rs 832,000 released on 56 applications of educational scholarships. The funds were released in a meeting held with Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh in the chair. The meeting also approved 49 cases of monthly aid.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1716351978.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024