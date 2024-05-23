BHC disposes of high treason petition against Imran Khan

The Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Thursday disposed of a petition seeking high treason proceedings against PTI founder Imran Khan.

BHC’s two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Hashim Khan Kakar and Justice Shaukat Rakhshani announced the ruling on the petition filed by Advocate Amanullah, alleging the former prime minister of dissolving the National Assembly unconstitutionally.

The petitioner had pleaded the court to start proceedings against Khan under Article 6 of the Constitution.

During the hearing, the PTI founder’s lawyer raised objections over the jurisdiction of the high court, arguing that the case did not fall under the BHC jurisdiction.

The high court later declared the petition non maintainable after accepting the arguments presented by defence lawyer over jurisdiction matter.