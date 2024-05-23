Thursday, May 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

BHC disposes of high treason petition against Imran Khan

BHC disposes of high treason petition against Imran Khan
Web Desk
7:50 PM | May 23, 2024
National

The Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Thursday disposed of a petition seeking high treason proceedings against PTI founder Imran Khan.

BHC’s two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Hashim Khan Kakar and Justice Shaukat Rakhshani announced the ruling on the petition filed by Advocate Amanullah, alleging the former prime minister of dissolving the National Assembly unconstitutionally.

The petitioner had pleaded the court to start proceedings against Khan under Article 6 of the Constitution.

During the hearing, the PTI founder’s lawyer raised objections over the jurisdiction of the high court, arguing that the case did not fall under the BHC jurisdiction.

The high court later declared the petition non maintainable after accepting the arguments presented by defence lawyer over jurisdiction matter.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1716439788.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024