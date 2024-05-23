Canadian high commissioner calls on finance minister

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzebon Wednesday highlighted government’s key priority reform areas that include increasing tax-to-GDP ratio by bringing untaxed segments into the tax net, end to end digitalization and administrative reforms.

Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ms Leslie Scanlon called on Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb at Finance Division. The finance minister welcomed the Canadian High Commissioner and informed her about the successful completion of the nine-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He further stated that the government is currently in talks with the IMF mission for further engagement. Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb also apprised the high commissioner about government’s key priority reform areas. The minister said that the consultants have been engaged in this regard.

The federal minister, while mentioning the privatization initiatives affirmed the Prime Minister’s commitment to privatize state-owned enterprises (SOEs). He added that a positive response has been received from local and foreign investors for privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). The minister also explained the complex energy equation, informing that DISCO boards have been reconstituated with the subject matter experts from private sector, to increase their efficiency. Furthermore, the finance minister emphasized the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) as a pragmatic single-window platform, designed to streamline investment processes and attract foreign investments.

High Commissioner Ms. Scanlon recognized the efforts of government to improve the country’s economy. While expressing hope for the economic growth and stability in the country, she assured that the Canadian government will continue to support the socio-economic development of Pakistan.