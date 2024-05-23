CDWP clears ML-I project worth $6.7b

ISLAMABAD - The Central Development Working Party Wednesday cleared Main Line-I (ML-I) project worth $6.7 billion and recommended it to Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

The CDWP approved seven development projects worth Rs 23 billion and recommended four projects to the ECNEC for further consideration. Among these, three projects are worth Rs 82.24 billion, while the fourth project, ML-1, is recommended with a cost of USD 6.7 billion. Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, chaired the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The CDWP, which met with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan in the chair, has cleared the revised PC-1 for for upgradation of Pakistan Railway’s existing Main Line-1 (ML-1) and establishment of Dry Port near Havelian and recommended it ECNEC for further consideration. The project is proposed to be financed through foreign funding under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework agreement on the ratio of 85:15 cost sharing between China and Pakistan. The total cost of the project is $ 6.679 billion (at conversion rate of Rs 288 per dollar, which is Rs 1923.265 billion).The implementation period of the project is 8 years and 6 months.

The existing ML-1 is 1,872km long in total, including 91km Lodhran-Khanewal (via chord) section, and 55 kilometer Taxila-Havelian section. By focusing on cost efficiency, justified capital outlays, and maximized economic returns, the ML1 project will unfold in a systematic, phased approach. The design speed of ML-1 will be 160 km/hr as per new proposal whereas operating speed will be 120 km/hr to 140 km/hr where possible. In 2014, ML-1 was declared as an Early Harvest Project (EHP) of CPEC during 2nd Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting in Beijing. In 2015, a PC-II was approved for carrying out feasibility study of the project at a cost of Rs.390.00 million and contract for feasibility study of the project was awarded to a consortium comprising M/s China Railway Eryuan Engineering Group Co. Ltd (CREEC) China (lead Partner), M/s National Engineering Services Pakistan (Pvt). Ltd (NESPAK) and M/s Pakistan Railway Advisory & Consultancy Services Ltd. (PRACS) under a framework agreement signed on 20th April, 2015 (1st framework agreement) between Govt of Pakistan and China. The consortium submitted the feasibility report in April, 2016.

In 2016, ML-1 was declared “Strategic Project” between the two governments during 6th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting held on December 29, 2016 at Beijing. In 2017, accordingly, after signing of 2nd Framework Agreement on 15th May 2017 between Ministry of Railways and National Railway Administration (NRA), Ministry of Railways, China, PC-II for preliminary design was approved by ECNEC at cost of Rs. 10641.634 million. For third party vetting, a joint venture of consultants comprising M/s MM Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd (MMP), M/s Canarail & M/s Crimson Engineering was hired though open competitive bidding.

In 2020, the PC-1 of the ML-1 Project was approved by Planning Commission (ECNEC) on 05.08.2020 at a cost of US$ 6.806 billion. On the sidelines of 10th JCC, in its 21st conference between the two Ministers held in Beijing on July 10th, 2023, wherein the National Railway Administration (NRA) of China and the Ministry of Railways in Pakistan reached an agreement to implement the ML-I project in a phased manner as per rationalized scope and cost. The operating speed will be upgradable to 160 km/hr after complete fencing of track and complete grade separation of level crossings by converting them to flyovers and underpasses, at later stage. A considerable cost reduction has been proposed in new scheme i.e. from $9.851 billion to $6.679 billion to be executed in 2 phases and 4 packages.

The project of transport & communication sector presented in the CDWP meeting namely “Construction of Rathoua Haryam Bridge Across Reservoir Channel on Mirpur Islamgarh Road” worth Rs.9239.534 million was recommended to ECNEC for further consideration. The third project of T&C sector presented in the meeting namely “Construction of Muzaffarabad-Mansehra Expressway (26.300 Km.) Package-I: Km. 4+550 to 7+750Package -II: Km. 0+000 to 4+550 & 7+750 to 26+300 (Revised)” worth Rs. 58079.852 million was recommended to ECNEC for further consideration.

A project related to education presented in the meeting namely “Establishment of Danish Schools in Azad Jammu Kashmir (Muzaffarabad, Poonch & Bagg) & Gilgit Baltistan (Gilgit, Skardu & A store)” worth Rs.14927.478 million was recommended to ECNEC for further consideration.

Three projects related to higher education namely “Establishment of AJK Women University Bagh, AJK(Revised)” worth Rs 1795.273 million, second project namely “Provision of Academic and Research Facilities Air University Islamabad (Revised)” worth Rs. 2188.342 million, and the third project presented in the meeting namely “Development of Sindh Madrasatul Islam University Campus at Education City, Malir Karachi” worth Rs. 2852.504 million, were approved by the forum.

A project related to health sector presented in the meeting namely “National Health Support Program Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” worth Rs. 2548 million was approved by the CDWP. A project related food & agriculture sector presented in the meeting namely “Professional Capacity Building and Extension in Agriculture (TVET National Reform Program)” worth Rs 6300 million was approved by CDWP. A project related to information technology presented in the meeting namely “Establishment of deep Space Astronomical Observatories in Pakistan” worth Rs. 5337.747 million was approved by the CDWP forum. A project related to physical planning & housing presented in the meeting namely “Infrastructure Development of Islamabad Techno polis” worth Rs. 1985 million was also approved by the forum.