CM Maryam pays surprise visit to Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid a surprise visit to the Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi and inspected various wards on Wednesday.

Taking a notice of low wages of the labourers during her visit to the hospital, the chief minister directed to pay the labourers complete payment according to the Wages Act. She inspected the Paeds emergency, Mother & Child Block and other wards. She communicated with the patients and inquired after them.

Few patients apprised CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif about the problems being confronted by them in the hospital. The CM also prayed for the patients’ early recovery and inquired from them about the provision and availability of medicines. She stopped near the family members of the under treatment patients during her visit to the hospital who were compelled to take air from handmade fans by sitting under a tree in a scorching heat. She conversed with an elderly citizen, with the family members and inquired after the patients. The CM directed to arrange sheds and electric fans for the attendants of the patients. She inquired after under treatment patients in the emergency and stopped near a female child and exchanged pleasantries with her. The infant child said ‘hi fi’ to CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif.