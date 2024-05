Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Thursday directed the officials to start the air ambulance project by next month.

The chief minister chaired a meeting to review the progress made on the air ambulance and emergency services in Punjab.

Secretary of emergency services Dr Rizwan Naseer gave briefing on the air ambulance and training of CPR in this regard.

“The air ambulance will be used in far-flung areas to shift the patients in situation of emergency,” said CM Maryam Nawaz.